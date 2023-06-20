EDRIE HASHIM OWES HIS MUSICAL CAREER TO LATE GRANDFATHER

Music producer and composer Edrie Hashim got his start in the industry about 35 years ago when he received the most precious gift from his late grandfather.

It was an Orient electric guitar that inspired him to pursue a career in music, and he eventually became recognised as one of the best guitarists in the country.

“I was either in Form Three or Form Four at that time. I took part in the Battle Of the Band competition and was featured in Mama Juwie’s column in the newspaper.

“My late grandfather Ujang Majid was so thrilled to see me in the newspaper, and from there he would always ask if I had a guitar,” he said when met at the launch of the Open Jam Session @ Ideas KL and the Edrie Hashim Guitar Special Exhibition, recently.

According to him, the electric guitar that his late grandfather bought at Kompleks Pertama was the first one he had ever owned, and it holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s only RM500, but I used it to learn and drill till my fingers bled. I don't think I would have the skills I have now without this guitar. Back then, all I had was a kapok (acoustic) guitar.

“I also took this guitar to a Chapters and Gravity band recording session and used it to perform in Singapore,” he said.

The guitarist of the popular rock band, Wings, said that the guitar was one of 12 electric guitars in his collection that were worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, with an Ibanez costing RM40,000 being the most expensive.

“…this guitar is about 30 years old now and has been sitting at my mother’s place for years, so I decided to restore it and spent over RM4,000 on it. Each of my guitars has its own ‘sharpness’ and uniqueness,” he said.

The favourite electric guitar of Neogendang Records’ owner is currently on display at the Poolside Bistro restaurant of the Ideas Hotel during the Open Jam Session @ Ideas KL, which began on June 16.

According to Edrie, he decided to put the electric guitar on display to inspire and motivate local musicians to keep bringing life to the local music scene.

“I want to make this Open Jam Session not just an entertainment hub but also a place where aspiring musicians can showcase their talents. I want to make this project like a mini Planet Hollywood,” he said.

“There should be more platforms for local artistes to showcase their talent. This kind of platform will motivate young musicians to one day be able to get up on stage and perform,” said Edrie, who is now short-haired after returning from Umrah in November last year.

