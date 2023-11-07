Latest News

Easterlies to bring scattered rain showers over parts of PH

Some parts of the country will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said Tuesday. This will prevail over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Quezon. Moderate to heavy rains in these areas may also result in flash floods and landslides. Isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon (amihan) will continue to prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. "The rest of the country will have a generally fair weather, with isolated rains, especially in the afternoon or evening," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Patrick del Mundo said. He added that no low pressure area was seen inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, indicating a slim chance for a tropical cyclone to affect the country until the weekend. Meanwhile, Northern Luzon will continue to experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

