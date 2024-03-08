DTI, Connected Women partner to equip Filipinas with AI skills

MANILA: On International Women's Day, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Connected Women signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to equip Filipinas with skills on artificial intelligence (AI) to provide job and livelihood opportunities, especially for the underserved. The MOU on empowering women for AI-driven roles was signed by DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Connected Women founder Agnes Gervacio in Makati City. The signing was witnessed by DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba and Connected Women co-founder Ruth Yu-Owen. 'AI has the potential to significantly boost our economy by enhancing business efficiency, fostering innovation, and unlocking new markets,' Pascual said. 'Moreover, AI introduces new career paths and necessitates a shift in the workforce's skills.' Pascual said the tie-up with Connected Women outlined a framework for collaboration, particularly on online skill development, knowledge sharing, cybersecurity, AI education, and industry identification. Projects an d programs under this partnership also aim to empower women to excel in the AI ecosystem. Connected Women provides online skills development and remote work opportunities for women. Gervacio said the Connected Women community is now composed of 170,000 individuals, with 58,000 ladies trained in partnership with Meta and over 1,000 Filipinas were equipped with AI skills. She added its partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine Commission on Women targets to equip 300,000 women, especially in underserved areas, with AI and machine learning skills in three years. Aldaba said beneficiaries are expected to increase to 1 million Filipinas with Connected Women's partnership with the agency. She said this partnership is also in line with the DTI's National AI Strategy Roadmap. Source: Philippines News Agency