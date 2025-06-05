DTI Confirms No Overpricing of School Supplies in Cordillera

Baguio City: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) reported that no overpricing of school supplies was detected in the establishments inspected throughout the region. The inspection was conducted to ensure fair pricing as the demand for school supplies increases ahead of the June 16 class opening.

According to Philippines News Agency, DTI-CAR Assistant Regional Director Samuel Gallardo stated that 33 establishments were monitored in the past week. The initiative was part of the agency’s effort to prevent traders from exploiting the rising demand for school supplies.

The DTI is overseeing the pricing of items based on the ‘2025 Gabay sa Pamimili’ issued by their central office. The items scrutinized include notebooks, pad paper, pencils, ballpoint pens, crayons, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers.

Gallardo also confirmed that there is an adequate supply of school supplies available. He advised the public to purchase supplies early to avoid the last-minute rush

and to take the time to evaluate quality and affordability.