Capricorn Mutual Selects Duck Creek Technologies as Their New Core Insurance Delivery Technology Partner

Duck Creek’s solution will be a key enabler of Capricorn Mutual’s business strategy, to strengthen their auto-trade members’ businesses

SYDNEY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the global provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced a new SaaS core insurance delivery technology partnership with Capricorn Mutual, the protection arm of one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest member-owned organizations, Capricorn.

Duck Creek’s full-suite, including Policy, Rating, Billing, Claims and Clarity (data and insights), served via the OnDemand cloud-delivery platform, will replace Capricorn Mutual’s incumbent legacy technology stack, empowering the business to deliver enhanced commercial and domestic coverage products and experiences to more of Capricorn’s 30,000 small and medium auto business members.

“As a member-based organisation, strengthening our members’ businesses by delivering high-quality service and value is our priority,” said Rod Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer of Risk Services. “We believe that Duck Creek provides the technology platform we need to deliver on this commitment, now and into the future.”

With their auto-trade members operating in a dynamic and high-risk environment, Capricorn Mutual needed a core delivery solution that supported their strategy of deepening relationships with members, uplifting processes to deliver best-in-class experiences, and continually improving products, services and risk management.

“We identified that technology should be a key enabler of our business strategy and objectives. Duck Creek enables us to enhance our automation capabilities, improve workflows and integrate our insurance system with our other member benefits solutions,” said Mr. Scanlon. “Duck Creek’s evergreen and modular SaaS solutions provide a clean and intuitive team and member experience and a powerful rating engine. The Duck Creek platform offered us all the functionality and capabilities we could need to achieve these strategies.”

Mr. Scanlon added, “The ease of implementation and extremely natural and intelligent user interface decreases our teams training time on the system, which allow us to deliver more value to members sooner, with lower associated delivery costs.”

Christian Erickson, General Manager APAC Duck Creek, said of the new partnership, “We’re thrilled to welcome Capricorn Mutual to the Duck Creek flock. Throughout the selection process, Capricorn Mutual rigorously reviewed and tested the range of solutions available in-market to ensure that their members would receive the best experiences and outcomes possible. Duck Creek is privileged to be recognized as the leading solution and we look forward to helping Capricorn Mutual build even deeper member relations.”

