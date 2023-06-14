DTI-Bicol warns vs. raising prices of goods amid Mayon unrest

he Department of Trade and Industry in Bicol (DTI-5) has warned business owners and traders against increasing the prices of basic commodities after the province was placed under a state of calamity due to Mt. Mayon's volcanic activities. Jocelyn Berango, DTI-5 regional information officer, said a memorandum was released on June 9 addressed to all wet markets, supermarkets, groceries, bakeries and water refilling stations, reminding them to follow the provisions of Republic Act (RA) 7581 or the Price Act. "The said circular shall serve as a warning that any violation of the Price Act shall be dealt with accordingly. Businessmen must not take advantage of the situation of the evacuees and other people affected," she said in an interview Wednesday. Berango said DTI's Albay and regional offices have deployed teams to closely monitor stores' compliance with the price freeze and ensure the availability of supply of basic necessities in the whole province. "We are closely monitoring the price and supply of basic necessities in stores throughout the province of Albay," she said. Basic necessities under DTI's jurisdiction are canned sardines, evaporated and condensed milk, coffee, laundry bar, detergent powder, candles, bread (Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pandesal), salt, bottled water (potable water in containers), and locally manufactured instant noodles. DTI-5 is also encouraging consumers to report any irregularity, particularly on the prices of basic necessities. Penalties for violation of the price freeze include a fine of PHP5,000 up to PHP1 million and/or imprisonment of one year up to 10 years. For his part, DTI-5 officer-in-charge (OIC) regional director Dindo Nabol appealed to store owners to follow the law and not to take advantage of the situation to gain profit. 'When a state of calamity is declared in a particular area, prices of basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices for 60 days or until sooner lifted," he said in a statement. DTI-Bicol asked traders to show compassion, especially to those whose livelihoods were affected by Mayon's restiveness. "For complaints and clarifications, our communication lines are open. You may message us at our official Facebook pages: @DTI-Albay, @DTI Region V Bicol, or text us at these numbers: 0999.883.1471 and/or 0918.948.5220," Berango said.

Source: Philippines News Agency