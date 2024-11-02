DTI Advises Public to Verify Safety of Christmas Lights.

Davao city: The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 11 is urging consumers to ensure Christmas lights and similar decorations bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, emphasizing the importance of product safety and quality this holiday season. In a press briefing here Tuesday, Deolly Roque, chief of DTI-11’s Consumer Protection Division, warned that unmarked products pose fire hazards, especially during the peak holiday season.

According to Philippines News Agency, Roque stressed that while there is no suggested retail price for Christmas lights, the presence of safety markings is crucial to confirm the products are safe to use. DTI-11 also advised consumers to adhere to guidelines such as purchasing lights with no more than three cascades or three sets of 100 bulbs.

Roque reminded consumers of the importance of switching off lights before bed and avoiding the use of sets with damaged wires or broken bulbs. She also announced that market monitoring fo

r Christmas lights will commence in November, alongside price checks on Noche Buena products.