DPWH: P53-M projects to improve mobility, flood control in Pangasinan

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday reported the completion of three infrastructure projects in the towns of Malasiqui, Calasiao, and San Carlos City in Pangasinan province. In a statement, DPWH 1 (Ilocos) Director Ronnel Tan said these projects involved the construction of road widening, asphalt overlaying, and flood mitigation structures worth PHP52.9 million. The PHP14-million flood control project in Malasiqui's Barangay Pacuan now prevents soil erosion and flooding, perennial issues faced by the community brought about by excessive rains and inclement weather. The construction of the 133.7-meter slope protection project includes concrete revetment with a steel sheet file foundation to ensure the resiliency of the structure. On the other hand, the completed preventive maintenance and widening of the narrow access road in Barangay San Vicente in Calasiao town paved the way for the transportation of goods and services and facilitates smoother traffic flow. The constr uction of the 771.4-meter access road worth PHP29 million, which includes lateral and reinforced concrete pipe culverts, also facilitates efficient connectivity and accessibility for the pilgrims and devotees in Senior Divino Tesoro Shrine. Both projects were funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), Tan added. Meanwhile, the completion of the PHP9.9 million 703-meter asphalt overlaying project implemented under the 2024 GAA at the four-lane Villasis-Malasiqui-San Carlos Road now benefits the residents of Barangay Taloy, Malasiqui and Barangay Coliling, San Carlos City, Pangasinan. 'Implemented by DPWH-Pangasinan 4th District Engineering Office, the completion of the infrastructure projects will ensure the protection of communities from adverse effects of torrential rains and will boost the local economy through improved mobility and accessibility,' he added. Oriental Mindoro road rehab completed At the same time, the DPWH Southern Mindoro District Engineering Office also reported the compl etion of a road rehabilitation project in Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro. DPWH 4-B (Mimaropa) Director Gerald Pacanan said the road rehabilitation project along Bongabong-Sagana-Roxas-San Aquilino Road involves the repair and reconstruction of the damaged 614-meter or 1.2-lane kilometer road and the installation of covered drainage canals as a safety component in mitigating the frequent flooding in Bongabong. The project alleviates traffic congestion, upgrading transportation access and road safety for the communities in the area. 'These road upgrades will address the vehicular traffic and flooding problem in Bongabong and will provide ease of travel for the residents, local farmers, and travelers traversing the newly upgraded road,' he said. The road rehabilitation project worth PHP29.39 million is funded under the 2023 GAA. Source: Philippines News Agency