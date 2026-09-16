DPWH Introduces New Pumps to Mitigate Flooding in Manila

Manila: The two new pumps at the Remedios Pumping Station in Malate, Manila are now operational and expected to speed up the receding of floodwaters in the city's low-lying areas. According to Philippines News Agency, during his inspection of the facility on Wednesday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon reported that the five pumping stations in the area are now working and are expected to reduce flooding. "This rainy season, all five pumping stations - Abad, Remedios, Padre Faura, Harbor, and Luneta - are fully operational," he said, noting that the facilities are powered by the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco). Dizon highlighted that one of the previous issues with the pumps was their lack of connection to Meralco, as they were being powered solely by generator sets. Now, all five stations are connected to Meralco, with the generator sets serving as backup. This development is expected to significantly minimize the likelihood of flooding in Malate, extending all the way to Taft Avenue. In addition to the pumping st ations, Dizon also visited the detention basin being constructed under the Rajah Sulayman Park in front of Malate Church. The basin, which measures at least 1.5 Olympic-size swimming pools and is five meters deep, is expected to minimize flooding along Remedios Circle and Malate. Dizon stated that the construction of the detention basin has begun and is slated for completion early next year, within a six-month timeframe.