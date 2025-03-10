Iloilo City: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will finance the PHP50-million feasibility study on the proposed New Iloilo North Coast Road and New Iloilo South Coast Road from the Iloilo International Port in this city’s Lapuz district. Iloilo City Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda announced the funding following a meeting with Transportation Secretary Vivencio Dizon during his visit to Iloilo on March 8.

According to Philippines News Agency, these projects aim to enhance accessibility to and from the Iloilo International Port and connect seaports, logistics hubs, and municipalities across the province, as stated by Baronda. Dizon visited Iloilo last Saturday and met with local leaders to discuss the privatization of the Iloilo International Airport. He also visited the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. inside the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex.

Dizon expressed the DOTr’s interest in replicating the success of the VCT’s operation, a government-led privatization effort, in other ports across the country. In an interview, he also mentioned that the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will present plans to ensure the protection of the historical site of Fort San Pedro amid the proposed development of the roll on-roll off port in the area.