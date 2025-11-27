DOT Completes Comprehensive Assessment of 11 Dive Sites in Eastern Visayas

Manila: The Department of Tourism (DOT) 8 has finalized a comprehensive 12-day evaluation of 11 dive sites in the region, identifying vibrant coral reefs, diverse marine life, and promising new features.

According to Philippines News Agency, the assessment was conducted in collaboration with Applied Technical Diving and Marines Solutions, covering key coastal areas across five provinces. DOT-8 Director Karina Rosa Tiopes shared in a phone interview that survey teams meticulously inspected underwater conditions, reef health, dive entry and exit points, and distinct ecological features at each site.

The dive sites assessed included San Francisco in Southern Leyte; Naval, Almeria, Kawayan, Caibiran, and Maripipi in Biliran; Palo, Leyte; Borongan City, Eastern Samar; and Capul, San Antonio, and San Vicente in Northern Samar. Among these, Southern Leyte province is recognized for its existing dive spots featuring dive resorts and tours.

Tiopes highlighted that while Southern Leyte is already established, the other areas are potential dive locations. The assessment aimed to validate the marine resources in those areas and obtain professional evaluations of their viability. The goal is to promote these regions for the establishment of dive shops, as dive sites cannot be marketed effectively without operational dive facilities.

The findings from this assessment are expected to play a critical role in forming responsible and sustainable dive tourism frameworks for Eastern Visayas. Tiopes emphasized that the collected data will aid in developing standardized dive products, ensuring that future diving activities adhere to both safety and environmental protection standards.

This initiative reflects the DOT’s commitment to promoting Eastern Visayas as an emerging hub for marine adventure tourism, while maintaining a strong focus on conservation-centric practices to preserve the region’s underwater heritage.