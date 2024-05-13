PALO: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has tied up with the business group in Leyte to promote the application of available technologies for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). During the signing of the memorandum of agreement at the Seafood and Ribs Warehouse here on Monday, Rufino Mengote, officer-in-charge of the DOST Eastern Visayas regional office here, said they had initially identified 38 technologies for the adoption of small local businesses. 'One of our programs is technology upgrading for MSMEs, which involves the business sector. We need the assistance of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to link with our local businesses,' Mengote said. Among the technologies are those related to cacao beans, chocolate processing, ready-to-eat chicken arroz caldo, cassava processing, health supplements, dried fruit flakes, ready-to-drink mung bean and coconut, roasted pig packaging, technologies for abaca production, and carrageenan plant growth promoters. Others a re flood early warning systems, automatic rain gauge stations, tsunami early warning systems, water level monitoring, automated weather stations, remote sensing, and data science. These technologies will be exhibited in the 2024 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) activities on June 25-27 this year. On Monday, the DOST and PCCI Tacloban-Leyte chapters signed an agreement to promote 2024 RSTW activities through their established networks and communication channels. Both parties will work together on promotional materials and strategies aimed at boosting the event's visibility and drawing in a varied audience of participants and attendees. Business leaders and their members are expected to participate in the RSTW. 'We have many local products, but they are not maximized in the market since there is no linkage between processor, business group, and DOST. Through this partnership, we want to help small players grow,' Jonathan Calvara, PCCI Tacloban-Leyte secretary, said. This year's RST W theme is 'Bluer and Smarter Eastern Visayas: DOST providing solutions and opening opportunities.' DOST regional officer Ramil Uy said this year's regional celebration will focus on the blue economy, an economic development model that focuses on the sustainable management, and use of natural and other resources in the maritime sector. 'The theme of the celebration highlights the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth and improved livelihoods while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem,' he added. The event will also showcase technologies at the People's Center and Library that features blue economy. 'This will open the consciousness of our students to help preserve and conserve our marine resources. This is not just for economic benefits but also for resource protection,' Uy added. Among the existing DOST-assisted blue economy projects in the region are the improved manufacturing system of processed mussels (tahong) and other seashells, mangrove replanting and protection, and bott led sardine processing, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency