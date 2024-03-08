DOLE launches award for safe, healthy workplaces in C. Visayas

CEBU: To ensure health and safety in workplaces, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas launched Thursday the 13th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan Award, a labor official said on Friday. Dr. Maria Beatriz Villanueva, head of the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) of DOLE-7, said the award will recognize the 'best of the best' in the area of workers' safety and health in the workplaces and the community. 'We want to extend this opportunity to deserving enterprises and individuals to be recognized for their accomplishments and best practices in the field of occupational safety and health,' Villanueva said. The OSHC, she said, wants to bring the promotion of the GKK award to the regions because 'we want as many enterprises and individuals as possible to join.' She said the best of the best or the exemplary establishments and individuals will be recognized as 'Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan Champions.' Private and locally registered companies compliant with occupational safet y and health standards as prescribed by Department Order 198, series of 2018, or the implementing rules and regulations for Republic Act 11058, are encouraged to join the search. Those in the public sector or government agencies compliant with CSC-DOH-DOLE Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2020 on occupational safety and health standards for the public sector can also join the award. Individuals who are designated OSH personnel of GKK-nominated company, who implemented workplace safety and health initiatives that made an impact on its safety and health management system and performed duties beyond their immediate OSH field or area of responsibility can also join. Micro-enterprises and informal sector with safety and health innovations, improvements, or initiatives in business operation in the fields of transportation, retail, services, food manufacturing, small construction, and agriculture are also eligible for the award. Source: Philippines News Agency