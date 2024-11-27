Camarines Sur: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 5 (Bicol) has disbursed more than PHP14.5 million for the wages and personal protective equipment of Camarines Sur residents through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program. In a media release on Wednesday, DOLE-5 Regional Director Imelda Gatinao stated that the payout benefited 3,463 typhoon-affected workers across various municipalities in a series of payouts within this month.

According to Philippines News Agency, the beneficiaries were from the towns of Lupi (603 beneficiaries); Milaor (719); Pasacao (271); San Fernando (204); Bombon (107); Canaman (662); Sangay (271), and San Jose (626). DOLE-Bicol, through its Camarines Sur Provincial Office, has allocated a budget of PHP210 million for the emergency employment program, providing much-needed relief to typhoon-affected residents across the province.

Each TUPAD beneficiary participated in community rehabilitation efforts, including clearing operations, san

itizing public spaces, and other essential cleanup activities. Each worker received PHP3,950 for 10 days of service. Gatinao highlighted the importance of community participation in achieving sustainable recovery, stating that the program aims not only to meet immediate needs but also to offer an opportunity to earn while contributing to their community’s rebuilding efforts.

Gatinao assured the beneficiaries of DOLE’s continued support and expressed gratitude to all partners who helped implement TUPAD. The program offers emergency employment for disadvantaged workers, enabling them to engage in community work for 10 to 30 days.