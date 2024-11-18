DOJ Partners with TESDA to Provide Skills Training to Parolees and Probationers.

Manila: The Department of Justice (DOJ) has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide skills training to probationers, parolees, and pardonees. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla formalized this collaboration by signing a memorandum of agreement with TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez on November 15, according to a news release from the DOJ.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative is part of a broader effort by the current government under the Bagong Pilipinas movement, aiming to reform and transform lives, ensuring inclusivity in the path to national progress. The DOJ is tasked with screening qualified beneficiaries for TESDA’s skills training programs, coordinating with local government units for support, and providing venues for the training sessions. Additionally, the DOJ will monitor the progress of the program beneficiaries.

TESDA will manage the training through extension and mobile programs and conduct a training needs ana

lysis to tailor the skills programs offered. The agency will also oversee the assessment and certification of graduates for certifiable TVET programs, adhering to the Philippine TVET Competency Assessment and Certification System and other applicable rules on scholarship programs. The program is scheduled to run for three years.

Probationers are individuals convicted of a criminal offense but not imprisoned, instead placed under the supervision of a probation officer. Parolees are those conditionally released from correctional institutions after serving the minimum period of their prison sentence. Pardonees are released on parole or granted a conditional pardon, with specific parole conditions in place.