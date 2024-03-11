DOJ calls for collective action in women’s empowerment campaign

MANILA: Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary Michelle Ann Lapuz has stressed the importance of collective effort in achieving gender equality and eradicating violence against women and children. Lapuz spoke at the Philippine Information Agency's (PIA) International Women's Day celebration on March 8, emphasizing a collaborative approach to women's empowerment. "This path is not about women fighting against men, but about everyone working together," she said as she shared her own experiences joining the DOJ to create a more gender-balanced environment, highlighting the need for women's perspectives across society. Lapuz cited the existing legislation protecting women and children, including the Magna Carta for Women and anti-violence and abuse laws. The DOJ actively participates in initiatives like the Interagency Council on VAWC and the Interagency Council against Trafficking in Persons to combat violence and empower women. One key initiative is the establishment of a dedicated GAD (Gender and Development) and Special Protection Office within the DOJ. The DOJ has also implemented a one-stop-shop for victims of violence against women, providing safe havens, counseling, and legal assistance. Lapuz emphasized the role of effective communication, especially in reaching rural communities. While acknowledging the power of social media, she stressed the need for clear and engaging messaging. The DOJ plans to strengthen its social media strategy using visuals and compelling content to raise awareness about violence against women and children. She called on the PIA, with its extensive reach, to partner in spreading the message of women's empowerment and protection. "Change starts with small steps," Lapuz said. 'Everyone has a role to play in creating a just and peaceful society." Lapuz thanked the PIA and urged them to continue collaboration. Her message underscored the ongoing fight for equality and justice, calling for unity in empowering women and building a safer, more inclusive world. Source: Ph ilippines News Agency