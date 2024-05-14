MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) has declared the province of Isabela in Cagayan Valley malaria-free. In a news release Tuesday, the DOH said Isabela has not recorded any indigenous cases of malaria from 2014 to this date. 'By prioritizing malaria control and leveraging partnerships, Isabela Province contributed to broader global health objectives, demonstrating the impact of collective action in achieving better health outcomes for all,' Cagayan Valley Center for Health Development (CVCHD) Regional Director Dr. Razel Nikka Hao said. 'This achievement represents the dedication of healthcare workers, government officials, and community leaders,' she said. Based on the data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, Isabela recorded 1,405 malaria cases cumulatively between 2004 and 2014, showing a cyclical trend in malaria cases. In 2014, a decrease in cases was seen following the increased efforts of local government units, health facilities, health workers, and partner agencies. Isabela strengthened its border operations, implemented checkpoints and established malaria diagnostic facilities in the endemic barangays. DOH Undersecretary for Public Health Services Cluster Glenn Mathew Baggao commended the efforts of capital Ilagan City and encouraged everyone to continue achieving malaria-free status. He said such action could be attributed to the DOH's No.8 Action Agenda - protection against pandemic - improvement of the ability to prevent, manage, and recover from disease outbreaks. Apart from the recognition, the DOH gave the province of Isabela a PHP1 million cash incentive which it can utilize to maintain its malaria-free status. Of the 82 provinces nationwide, about 72 have been declared malaria-free. Palawan remains the only province with active cases. It reported a total of 6,188 malaria cases in 2023. Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes on people. Source: Philippines News Agency