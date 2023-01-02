DOH-7 logs 2 stray bullet incidents, 35 firecracker injuries

Health Protection
user2

CEBU CITY: The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday said two individuals from Cebu were injured by stray bullets on New Year’s eve.

 

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, cluster head of DOH-7’s Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, said the stray bullet injuries were reported in Lapu-Lapu City and the other one from a locality in Cebu province.

 

Meanwhile, Cañal said the RESU-7 has recorded a total of 35 firecracker-related injuries in Region 7.

 

According to the data, 16 of the injured individuals are from Cebu province, five from Lapu-Lapu City, four each from this capital city, Bohol, and Negros Oriental and two in Siquijor province.

 

The data also showed that 14 of the victims suffered hand injuries; 13 of them suffered minor injuries on their eyes; four each on the head and legs; three each on the thigh and neck; two each on the forearm, abdomen, and chest; and one on the foot.

 

The health official said lantaka was the most common cause of injuries registering eight cases, followed by the kwitis and triangle with four cases each; hotdog, boga, and judas belt with two cases each; and two cases were caused by unknown fireworks

 

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

Covid-19 requires gov’t’s ‘full attention’: Palace

user2

GenSan records 5th Covid-19 case

user2

PHILIPPINES’ BCDA, CHINESE BANK TIE UP FOR US$4.5 BLN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

admin