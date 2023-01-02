Alleged NPA supply officer yields in Caraga on New Year’s Day

BUTUAN CITY: The Police Regional Office in the Caraga (PRO-13) on Monday reported the surrender of a supply officer of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) on Jan. 1.

In a statement, PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II identified the surrenderer as alias “Oliver,” 36, allged supply officer of Squad 1, Platoon 1 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

“Alias Oliver surrendered to the operatives of the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO-13 on Jan. 1,” Labra said.

The surrender, he noted, is the result of the reinforced efforts and call of PRO-13 to the remaining NPA rebels in the region to surrender.

“He voluntarily surrendered after hearing our call to abandon the false ideology of the NPA and return to his family peacefully,” Labra said.

He added that “Oliver” is listed in the Periodic Status Report of PRO-13 during the second quarter of 2022.

“The surrender of Oliver on the first day of 2023 is a positive sight for all the blinded members of the doomed communist movement and we are optimistic that more will follow his footsteps,” Labra said.

He also commended the intelligence division of PRO-13 for convincing “Oliver” to surrender peacefully.

The former rebel is currently undergoing processing in preparation for his enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency