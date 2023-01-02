Localized thunderstorms destroy 10 houses in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: At least 10 houses were destroyed by heavy downpour and strong winds Sunday night on an island village of this city, an official reported Monday.

Usnaira Abunawas, barangay information officer of Tumalutab, an island village 30 kilometers east of the city hall, said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday due to inclement weather.

Abunawas said all of the affected houses, which were partially destroyed, were located in Sitios Look and Pitas.

“No one was either killed or injured during the incident,” Abunawas said.

On Sunday, the city government warned the residents to be vigilant and take the necessary precaution due to the weather condition.

The local weather forecast on Sunday stated that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms would prevail over Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi due to the trough of low pressure area and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods and landslides may also occur during severe thunderstorms.

Abunawas said the barangay council immediately responded and provided initial assistance to the affected families.

Most residents in Tumalutab Island rely on fishing and seaweed farming as their means of livelihood.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Dalipe has instructed the City Social Welfare and Development Office to provide the necessary assistance to the affected families.

Source: Philippines News Agency