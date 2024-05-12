ALOR SETAR, The Department of Environment (DOE) Kedah is probing into the cause of the pollution that has tainted Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, located nearby, with a reddish substance. State director, Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab, said reports of the pollution were received from the media at 9.10 am, indicating that the substance emitted a foul odour. "A team was dispatched to the river to trace the source of the pollution. They determined that it stemmed from the discharge originating from the drain of a facility nearby. "Samples of the substance have been collected and sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis. DOE Kedah has also instructed the facility to clean the drain and the river," she said in a statement here today. She added that the facility will also conduct an internal investigation to identify the cause and submit a report. "We have also instructed them to temporarily store the waste from the cleaning to determine the type of substance released, and if it falls under Scheduled Was tes, the facility will be directed to dispose of it only at DOE-licensed premises. She reassured the public not to panic about the situation and advised them to avoid approaching or engaging in any activities in the affected area for the time being. Source: BERNAMA News Agency