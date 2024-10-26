DILG: Gov’t on top of situation in ‘Kristine’ response

The government is on top of the situation in responding to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami), Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary (DILG) Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

In an interview with PTV’s Balitang Pambansa, Remulla said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed all concerned agencies to assist all storm-affected areas as quick as possible and by ‘all means possible.’

‘Ang lahat ng efforts ng ating gobyerno lalong-lalo na ang DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) at DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) ay deployed na ang kanilang resources para matulungan ang lahat ng mga nasalanta. Huwag ho kayong mag-alala (All efforts of our government, especially the DSWD and DPWH, their resources have already been deployed to help all those affected. Don’t worry), the government is on top of it,’ he said.

He said search and rescue teams have been deployed to Naga City in Camarines Sur, which is among the areas hardest hit b

y the storm.

‘Natagalan lang ng kaunti ang pagpunta roon sa Naga dahil ‘yung kalye papuntang daan ng Quezon ay mabagal ang biyahe, pero nandoon na sila ngayon. Pero maliban doon ay lahat ng efforts ng government ay at the disposal ng mga LGUs (local government units) kung kailangan nila (Their trip to Naga took a bit longer because the road going to Quezon, the trip is really long. But they are already there. Except for that, all efforts of the government are at the disposal of the LGUs if they need it),’ he added.

Remulla also said the Department of Health would deploy field emergency hospitals to Naga City to cater to storm victims’ medical needs.

He, meanwhile, said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is conducting round-the-clock clearing operations to make sure that roads are clear for the smooth transport of relief aid to storm-hit areas.

‘We are waiting for the reports pero mukhang passable na lahat ng kalye ngayon papuntang Bicol (but it seems that all roads leading to Bicol are alr

eady passable),’ he added.

He also said the Department of Energy is coordinating with affected electric cooperatives for the immediate restoration of power supply in affected areas.

‘We should have power back in Naga in no time,’ he added.

Meanwhile, he said Metro Manila and the provinces of Cavite, Batangas and Laguna are already experiencing the storm’s onslaught.

Remulla said he is awaiting reports from other provinces regarding the storm’s effects

Source: Philippines News agency