DFA Denies Allegations of Defending Resigned Congressman Zaldy Co

Manila: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has firmly rejected allegations that it is defending resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co amid increasing demands for the cancellation of his passport.

According to Philippines News Agency, DFA Spokesperson Angelica Escalona responded to the accusations made by Representative Toby Tiangco, who questioned why the DFA appeared to be protecting Co by not immediately canceling his passport. Escalona clarified that such claims are based on a misunderstanding of the legal standards that govern the cancellation of passports.

Escalona emphasized that the process of canceling or revoking a passport is dictated by established legal criteria and cannot be influenced by arbitrary or political factors. She stated that the government must uphold the constitutional guarantee of due process and the rule of law, rather than acting impulsively.

Escalona further advised Tiangco to seek judicial relief if he has substantial evidence and legitimate concerns, instead of making unfounded accusations. She stressed that the priority should be upholding the rule of law, not engaging in rhetoric.

During a press briefing, Tiangco argued that the DFA possesses the authority to cancel Co’s passport and questioned why the agency has not acted swiftly in response to public demands for Co’s immediate return to the Philippines. He suggested that the DFA should cancel the passport and allow Co’s lawyer to challenge the decision in court.

Escalona explained that under the New Passport Law, the DFA can only cancel or revoke a passport if it was obtained fraudulently, tampered with, issued erroneously, or upon a court order when the holder has been convicted of a criminal offense or is a fugitive. Co, who faces accusations of receiving kickbacks from questionable flood control projects, traveled to the United States for medical treatment, though his travel clearance from the House of Representatives has since been revoked.