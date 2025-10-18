Signal No. 2 Hoisted as Tropical Storm Ramil Intensifies

Manila: Tropical Wind Signal No. 2 was raised in several areas as Ramil intensified into a tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Saturday. As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Ramil was observed 305 km east of Juban, Sorsogon with sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness up to 80 kph, moving westward at 20 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, Signal No. 2 is effective for Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur, including Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, and Presentacion. Winds greater than 62 kph and up to 88 kph are anticipated in these areas within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is implemented over various areas in Luzon and the Visayas. In Luzon, these include Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, parts of Bulacan, Ta

rlac, Pampanga, Quezon, and including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, and Ticao Island. In the Visayas, Northern Samar, parts of Eastern Samar, and parts of Samar are under the signal.

Ramil is predicted to move west-northwestward towards Central-Southern Luzon. Its center might make landfall or pass near Catanduanes Saturday afternoon or evening, then continue west-northwestward passing near Vinzons, Camarines Norte, and Polillo Islands by Sunday morning. Subsequently, it may turn northwestward and possibly make another landfall over Aurora or Isabela by Sunday morning or afternoon. Ramil is expected to traverse Northern and Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Sunday afternoon or evening, exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday morning.

PAGASA forecasts that Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte will experience stormy weather, while rains with gusty winds will affect the rest of the Bicol Region, Isa

bela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Quezon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar. Additionally, Ramil’s trough will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan, Batanes, Apayao, the rest of Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of the Visayas. Mindanao and other areas will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.