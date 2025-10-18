Rebel Killed in Clash with Government Forces in Norzagaray

Norzagaray: A rebel was killed and a high-powered rifle was seized in an encounter with government forces in Sitio Balagbag, Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Friday afternoon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the clash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. as government forces of the 73rd Division Reconnaissance Company were responding to reports from residents about the presence of about 20 armed insurgents allegedly involved in extortion and subversive activities. As the soldiers approached the target area, they were met with gunfire, resulting in a 10-minute firefight. The insurgents later retreated northwest, leaving behind one dead comrade, one M14 rifle, and five jungle packs.

No casualties were reported on the side of government troops. The identity of the slain insurgent is still being verified by authorities. 703rd Infantry Brigade commander, Brig. Gen. Eugenio Julio Osias IV, said pursuit operations have been launched to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent them from regrouping. He said the Army is also coordinating with nearby military units, the Philippine National Police, and local government officials to tighten security measures and block possible escape routes.

“This successful operation reflects the vigilance and professionalism of our soldiers, as well as the growing cooperation between the military and the community,” Osias said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in ensuring peace and security in Central Luzon. I urge the remaining insurgents to surrender and avail themselves of the government’s reintegration programs so they can live peacefully with their families.”