Deutsche Telekom Reports up to 65% Energy Savings in 5G Core Network, Developed With Support From Mavenir

Full stack energy efficiency for 5G Core and DT’s new architecture blueprint for telco cloud enables energy optimizations to scale across the entire core network

BONN, Germany, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, today confirmed its role in two strategic Deutsche Telekom AG projects to optimize energy consumption in the 5G Core network.

First, as part of a multi‑year collaboration with Deutsche Telekom, Mavenir’s cloud‑native 5G Core software and energy‑aware automation capabilities have been central to achieving up to 65% energy savings in live network validation, setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high‑performance 5G Core operations in Europe. Supported by Mavenir with 5G software features that are being deployed for the first time, the Most energy efficient Core uses dynamic software and hardware scaling to reduce energy use and CO₂ emissions, striving for a “zero bit & zero watt” core. This is based on an innovative approach of Full Stack Energy Efficiency, developed by Deutsche Telekom and partners.

In addition, Mavenir is also a key technology partner in Deutsche Telekom’s transition to a unified cloud architecture, the Horizontal TelCo Cloud, a key enabler for scaling energy optimizations across the entire core network. This next generation architecture replaces fragmented, siloed systems with a shared, standardized, cloud-native platform capable of hosting all core network services at scale.

The new industry blueprint enables telcos to harness automation and thrive by replacing numerous isolated, standalone solutions with a shared, standardized platform for all services through a scalable, cloud-native core network. Going forward, Mavenir intends to continue to play a central role in contributing to the evolution of the Horizontal TelCo Cloud, with expertise in:

Energy‑optimized cloud‑native design

Kubernetes platform evolution

Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs) tailored for telecom workloads

AI‑driven intelligent resource management

These capabilities will help Deutsche Telekom progress toward fully automated, energy‑aware, next‑generation core operations.

Christoph Hilz, Group SVP Core Network & Services of Deutsche Telekom, said, “Energy efficiency is a core design principle for our networks. This achievement shows how software-driven intelligence, cloud-native architecture, and hardware optimization combine to deliver measurable impact. Mavenir’s cloud-native core as part of DT’s Horizontal Telco Cloud Architecture were instrumental in enabling our full stack energy management approach. In collaboration with several partners including Mavenir, Telekom has developed a concept that reduces energy consumption across all layers of the network. We are rethinking the cloud architecture of the core network, creating a blueprint for the entire telecommunications industry.”

Michael Cooper, EVP & General Manager, Packet Core, Security & Messaging at Mavenir, said, “Deutsche Telekom’s leadership demonstrates what Tier1 operators can achieve when software innovation is applied to sustainability at scale. Innovative approaches to cloud architecture are critical to simplifying operations, reducing complexity, and accelerating innovation. As mobile network operators enter an AI-native era and undergo a transformation from Telco to TechCo, we will see an evolution from AI-integrated operations being built today to the power of a fully agentic, AI-native ecosystem.”

Joint activities at Mobile World Congress (#MWC26):

Unlocking telco value in the agentic era will be a major theme at MWC Barcelona 2026, where Mavenir executives will be joined by senior representative from Deutsche Telekom in a moderated panel on Tuesday, 3rd March at 11:00 – 11:30 AM on Mavenir’s stand in Hall 2, 2H60 . To secure your spot and join in-person or via live streaming, please register here: https://www.mavenir.com/ai-integrated-to-ai-native-unlocking-telco-value-in-the-agentic-era/

Most energy efficient Core: Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir introduce Full Stack Energy Efficiency for 5G Core, using dynamic software and hardware scaling to reduce energy use and CO₂ emissions, striving for a "zero bit & zero watt" core. Join Tuesday 3rd March at 15:00 – 15:30 on Deutsche Telekom's stand in Hall 3, 3M31 https://mwc.telekom.com/session/most-energy-efficient-core

Mavenir has been a long-term strategic player in Deutsche Telekom’s cloud transformation journey, providing the operator with a cloud-native, converged (4G/5G) packet core with proven network slicing applications. This fully containerized packet core enables advanced 5G standalone (SA) services including live video production, mobile gaming and RedCap.

