Manila: The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized on Saturday that bullying has “no place in schools” as it reinforced its initiative for creating safe learning environments for students.

According to Philippines News Agency, the department stated it takes every instance of bullying “seriously” and is committed to swift action and sustained efforts to provide safe and supportive learning spaces for all students. Under the leadership of Secretary Sonny Angara, who is the principal author of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (RA 10627), DepEd is advancing with a strong commitment to child protection.

DepEd reiterated its dedication to collaborating with parents, teachers, and communities to ensure that learners feel safe and empowered in educational settings. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, DepEd Assistant Secretary for Operations Dexter Galban reported about 1,314 instances of campus violence from November 24, 2022, to April 7, 2025, with half of these incidents perpetrated by a learner.

The department disclosed that it regularly conducts comprehensive assessments to ensure the activity and effectiveness of child protection committees in schools. Additionally, DepEd is expanding mental health services and revising the implementing rules and regulations of the Anti-Bullying Act and Safe Spaces Act to address contemporary challenges, such as online harassment and peer violence.

As part of its efforts, DepEd is enhancing training for guidance counselors, child protection officers, school heads, and parents to bolster anti-bullying initiatives. Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, the K to 10 curriculum will include deeper values formation and incorporate anti-bullying lessons into subjects like Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC), Values Education, and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao.

Students who engage in bullying will receive counseling focused on empathy, accountability, and behavior modification. This initiative follows a recent viral social media incident involving alleged bullying, where a girl was attacked by several classmates inside a classroom at Bagong Silangan High School.