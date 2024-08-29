DepEd chief bats to advance digital reforms in ASEAN

MANILA: Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Monday pushed for the advancement of digital education reforms among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Angara made the call during the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) in Thailand, the Department of Education (DepEd) said in a news release.

“We have a duty to ensure that our students are not merely passive recipients of knowledge but active citizens capable of shaping their futures and contributing to the growth of their communities and the entire ASEAN region,” he said in a speech, encouraging regional leaders to advocate for necessary digital policies.

Angara stressed that digital transformation shall help learners in the region to be prepared against future challenges.

He, however, noted that this should remain a human endeavor, stressing the need for competent civil servants and stable policies.

‘The future will be increasingly digital, but we must remember that education is still a human endeavor-technology i

s simply a tool to address real human challenges,” Angara added.

For its part, the Philippines has already launched several digital education advancements including Digital Education 2028, the Higher Education Digital Integration by the Commission on Higher Education, and Digital Skills Training in Technical and Vocational Education by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, among others.

The Philippines has also initiated other digital initiatives within ASEAN, being the president of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Council from 2023 to 2024.

To date, the ASEAN region is now approaching deadlines for its community blueprints as it plans to start its post-2025 strategic plans.

Source: Philippines News Agency