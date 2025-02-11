DepEd Calls for Swift Justice After Sulu Education Exec Murder

Jolo: The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday called for swift justice and accountability following the fatal shooting of Sulu Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Sonatria Gaspar on Feb. 7. “This incident is an attack on our education system. This has no place in our learning spaces, in our communities, and our society. We join our colleagues in BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) in calling for swift justice and accountability,” the DepEd said in a statement.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DepEd will continue to support the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) to ensure a peaceful and safe education environment in BARMM. The DepEd further emphasized its commitment to the safety, security, and protection of educators throughout the country.

The MBHTE had earlier condemned the “tragic shooting incident” that resulted in the death of Sulu’s second highest education official, describing it as a “senseless act of violence.” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara also expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dr. Gaspar.

“Dr. Gaspar’s enduring commitment and service inspired thousands of learners and countless colleagues. Her senseless passing robs us of her contributions. This violence steals futures of potential impact, leaving an absence that will be profoundly felt,” the DepEd statement read. The department also assured that assistance will be provided to her affected family and colleagues.

According to the initial information from the Jolo Municipal Police Station, Dr. Gaspar died instantly after an armed suspect shot her multiple times.