Department of Justice Inaugurates Offices Focused on Human Rights and Gender Development

Manila, Philippines - The Department of Justice (DOJ) marked a significant development on Monday with the inauguration of two new offices: the Human Rights Office (HRO) and the Gender and Development Special Protection Office (GSPO). This initiative aligns with the celebration of National Human Rights Consciousness Week in the Philippines. The establishment of these offices follows the issuance of Department Circular No. 032 and Department Order No. 402, which created the DOJ Human Rights Offices and the Gender and Development Special Protection Office, respectively. DOJ Secretary Jesus Remulla, in his keynote address, described the inauguration as both monumental and novel, emphasizing the DOJ's commitment to a human rights-centric justice system.

According to Philippines News Agency, twenty years after the enactment of Republic Act No. 9201, which mandates government agencies to promote awareness of basic human rights annually from December 4 to 10, the DOJ's launch of its HRO and GSPO signifies a year-round commitment to this cause. According to Remulla, these offices represent a clear call for the promotion and protection of human rights in the years to come. The DOJ intends to continue pursuing policies and programs that instill a mindset of respecting, promoting, and protecting human rights among all its personnel.