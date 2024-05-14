MANILA: Qualified government personnel will receive their mid-year bonus starting May 15 this year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Tuesday. The mid-year bonus is equal to an employee's one-month basic pay given to eligible personnel who have worked at least four months from July 1 of the previous year to May 15 of the current year. 'I am pleased to announce that our civil servants will receive their mid-year bonus this year. We know that this is eagerly awaited by our fellow government employees and will significantly assist them in meeting their daily needs,' Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said, as quoted in a DBM news release. Pangandaman then reminded all government agencies and offices to "ensure the prompt and timely release of bonuses to their employees." To receive the mid-year bonus, the personnel must still be employed in the government as of May 15, 2024 and should have received at least a satisfactory performance rating in the most recent rating period or applicabl e performance appraisal period, the DBM explained. The mid-year bonus will be provided to all civilian personnel, including regular, casual, and contractual employees. This also includes appointive or elective positions in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of government, Constitutional Commissions, other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges, and Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System, as well as local government units. Uniformed personnel are also covered by the mid-year incentive. According to the DBM, the allocation of mid-year bonuses for personnel in provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays will be determined by their respective sanggunian (boards or councils), subject to policy conditions for the purpose under DBM Budget Circular No. 2017-2. Source: Philippines News Agency