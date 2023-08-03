Davao rolls out P7-M mobile library

The Davao City Library and Information Center (CLIC) launched its latest PHP7-million mobile library at the People's Park on Wednesday. In a statement Thursday, CLIC head Salome Enoc said the city's third mobile library bus holds around 2,000 book titles, arts and crafts supplies, board games, and educational movies that will exclusively cater to daycare centers in the city. One of the two earlier library buses will be exclusively used to visit public elementary schools, Enoc said, while the other one will focus on delivering emergency preparedness lectures to raise disaster risk awareness in elementary and high school students. 'The mobile library program will give more people access to books and other learning materials,' Enoc said, adding that it will prioritize far-flung areas 'to bridge the gap' of access between people living in the urban and rural areas. In November last year, the CLIC resumed its literacy campaign after the pandemic in the city's far-flung areas through the Book Mobile Library's 'Magbasa Ta' program. Some 45 schools in far-flung areas from November 9, 2022, to April 12, 2023, were visited by the mobile libraries. During summer breaks, the library buses head to remote barangays to promote literacy across the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency