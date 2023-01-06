DAR resolves 100% of complaints sent via 8888

MANILA: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has resolved all 451 complaints coursed through its 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center from January to November 2022.

Most of the issues were complaints against government regulations, processes and services, as well as grievances against officials and employees, accounting for 210 tickets or 45.56 percent, according to a new release on Friday.

Meanwhile, 149 tickets or 33.04 percent were agrarian reform-related complaints, such as on patents, stewardship, and registrations.

Director Jazon Collado of the DAR Clientele Relations Service said they received a commendation from the Office of the President through a letter sent by 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center chief Bernadette Casinabe.

“We are pleased to inform you that of the 451 citizens’ concerns referred to your office from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2022, 451 tickets or 100 percent were acted upon. We would like to commend your efforts in ensuring that all citizens’ concerns referred to your office are acted upon on time,” Casinabe wrote.

She told DAR Secretary Contado Estrella III that they are looking forward to their continued partnership in the fight against red tape and corruption.

Since 2020, the DAR has been recognized as a responsive agency for accomplishing a 100-percent response to queries from 8888.

Estrella assured DAR will stay true to its mandate.

“We will continue to work harder to ensure that every issue and concern raised by the people relative to the DAR’s mandate will be addressed and acted upon timely and swiftly because we value people’s trust and confidence,” Estrella said in a statement.

The 8888 hotline was a priority project of the Duterte administration to give the public a mechanism to report complaints and grievances against government agencies, officials and employees.

On Oct. 14, 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 06 (Institutionalizing the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Hotline and Establishing the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center), with the Office of the Cabinet Secretary in charge.

Prior to 8888, citizens’ complaints against government officials or entities were made only through the Contact Center ng Bayan (CCB) that was established by the Civil Service Commission in 2012.

Data showed that from 2015 to 2020, the CCB received and acted on more than 38,000 requests for assistance from the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency