DA opens new BPI quarantine office in Subic vs. pests, diseases risks

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Wednesday the opening of a new quarantine office of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) at the Subic Freeport Zone, which is expected to enhance the country’s agricultural biosecurity and address potential risks posed by plant pests and diseases.

‘The establishment of this new office holds significant importance due to its position as a prominent center for trade and logistics,” DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a statement, referring to the completion of the BPI’s PHP2-million project.

He said the Subic Freeport office is also crucial to achieving the administration’s food security targets and protecting farmers from the effects of various plant pests.

‘We’re making substantial progress towards ensuring the well-being of our agriculture sector and the prosperity of our farmers,” Laurel said.

He also outlined plans for expanding the facility’s capabilities to tackle future issues, including securing additional land for future needs.

BPI director

tor Gerard Glenn Panganiban said the new office will facilitate the quarantine process and hasten trading activity, while ensuring biosecurity of incoming commodities through the freeport.

Panganiban also vowed to coordinate with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) for the operation and development of the said quarantine office.

Source: Philippines News agency