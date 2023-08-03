CPD to provide policies on effects of demographic trends on dev’t

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD), formerly Population Commission, is now tasked to provide policies and early warning signs on the effects of demographic trends on socioeconomic development. In a televised public briefing on Thursday, CPD Executive Director Lisa Grace Bersales said the commission's new goal coincides with the change of its name through Executive Order 71, series 2018, which was signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte. Bersales noted that demographic trends include population increase, decrease in the number of children women bear, adolescent pregnancy and instances of internal migration among others. "Iyon po iyong kailangan naming mabigyan ng mga pag-aaral at polisiya at hindi pa rin po namin kakalimutan iyong (We would need to provide studies and policies on these but we will not forget the) reproductive health and family planning," she said. The CPD would also focus on issues on adolescent health and development, working age population, benefits and services for senior citizens, marginalized population, farmers and fisherfolk, and families of overseas Filipino workers, she added. Family planning The CPD also advocates human rights in its program to regulate population increase. While women are given the right to decide the number of children they want, the CPD advises them to take into consideration the proper health and proper education each of their children deserves. Bersales said most women nationwide only want to have one or two children as shown in the National Demographic and Health Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority. "Ang bilang po ng mga anak ng mga kababaihan ay mula noong mga anim na anak noong 1970s, ngayon po ay naging 1.9 na nga po eh (In 1970's, women have at least six children each, now, it has become 1.9)," she said. "So, if you have 10 na kababaihan, sila ay may 19 na anak, so, kumaunti po on average iyong mga anak ng kababaihan (women, they have 19 children, women's number of children has decreased on average)." However, the average is not the same for all regions and some women, especially among the marginalized, are unable to receive services that would help them achieve the number of children they want. "Example only, 1.9 number of children of a woman nationwide. Pero sa National Capital Region, 1.2 at sa BARMM [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] ay 3.0 (But in the National Capital Region, 1.2 and in BARMM is 3.0)," she said. Moreover, girls age 10 to 19 years old are giving birth to two to three children as a result of teenage pregnancy. In response to this, the Department of Education will roll out the Comprehensive Sexuality Education to teach teenagers how they must take care of themselves in terms of sexuality and proper sexual behavior. 2028 projection Bersales said the country's population growth is expected to decrease -- the number of people will still increase but the actual increase would not be that high. "Noong 1970s, 3 percent annually ang increase ng populasyon. Itong 2020 census ay 1.6 percent increase na lang po, at pinu-project na magiging (In 1970's, the increase in population is 3 percent annually. This 2020 census, its just 1.6 percent increase, and it is projected to be) 1.2 percent increase," she added. In 2020, the country has 109 million population according to census data. Following the projection, the country's population might increase to 112 million. "Hindi ko lang masabi kung anong exact na year pero hindi na ganoon kabilis ang pagtaas ng ating populasyon (I cannot say the exact year but the increase in population won't be that quick)," Bersales said. The CPD assures the public it will continue providing free services and education about family planning but it will leave the decision to the couples. It encourages couples to plan properly to provide good health and good education to their children so they can be part of the workforce and be able to earn above minimum wage in the future.

