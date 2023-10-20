CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE – AGONG

PEKAN, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on Malaysians to continue to pray for the Palestinian people.

His Majesty also called on them to help ease the burden of the Palestinians by contributing to funds established to support the Palestinian cause.

"I hope and call on all the people to continue to pray that the Palestinian people will be protected, for Allah to ease their pain and sufferings,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah at the handing over of house keys to recipients of Rumah Rakyat Al-Sultan Abdullah (Ru'RASA) in Kampung Pahang Tua here today.

Also in attendance were the Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and the incoming Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Malaysia Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri.

Ru'RASA is a housing project built in collaboration with the UAE for the needy.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency