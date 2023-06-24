CONSUMERS CRAVING FOR MORE RAHMAH SALES

The Rahmah Sales programme, which offers big savings on the price of daily necessities up to 30 per cent cheaper than market price, has left satisfied consumers craving for it to be held more often as it has really eased their burden.

Housewife Asliza Ayub, 31, said that in the current uncertain economic situation, the programme helped her buy dry and wet goods for her family needs, especially ahead of the Aidiladha festival that Muslims will celebrate next Thursday.

“We are currently in very tough economic times, so this (programme) is very helpful,” she told reporters when met at Billion Mart here today.

Earlier, Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing launched the programme at the supermarket.

Civil servant Khairul Nizam Omar, 42, said the programme genuinely helped low-income people to buy essential items for survival and hoped it could be continued.

"The items bought today can be kept for about half a month and in my opinion, it is good that this kind of programme is continued to make life easier for us who have low income,” he said.

Similarly, dishwasher Khairol Bariah Mohd Latiff, 55, hopes the Rahmah Sales programme can be sustained due to the prices of the goods offered being more worthwhile than the normal prices in the market.

Meanwhile, Tan said the programme was being held at two more locations in the Gopeng parliamentary constituency, namely at Econsave supermarket in Bandar Seri Botani and the Mydin supermarket at the Gopeng Rural Transformation Centre (RTC).

“These sales will last for two days (June 24-25) involving 28 types of selected items involving four different categories, namely frozen, canned food, sundry and diapers. Selected brands and products are given discounts of 10 to 30 per cent,” he said, adding that supply of these products will be sufficient.

