Concluding its community-focused campaign, EZVIZ shares eight winning stories of smart home cameras that struck a powerful chord with Thai families

EZVIZ’s “Eyes On You: Stories Worth Seeing” campaign welcomes its winners.

BANGKOK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZVIZ , a global leader in smart home security, has officially concluded its Thailand special campaign, “ Eyes On You: Stories Worth Seeing ,” running from October to December. Throughout the campaign, people across the country were invited to open a window into their lives and share moments recorded by EZVIZ cameras—moments where safety, care, and connection became deeply intertwined. From hundreds of touching submissions, eight stories were selected as the winning narratives, reflecting the everyday realities of Thai families and how EZVIZ’s technology served them.

As these eight stories came together, they formed the emotional heartbeat of the campaign, each one offering a deeply personal view of what feeling safe truly means in different corners of Thai life. Collectively, they reveal a tender and diverse landscape: the comfort of checking in on a beloved pet; the courage of rebuilding confidence after break-ins; the devotion of children watching over elderly parents from afar; the longing of working parents who stay connected to their young children through the screen; and the quiet strength of women across generations protecting one another at home. These narratives were chosen not only for their emotional resonance but because they showed, in authentic and human ways, how security and connection shape the rhythm of everyday life in Thailand.

Supporting these lived experiences are the capabilities of EZVIZ’s smart home cameras, designed to fit naturally into the everyday routines of Thai households. Instead of presenting technical functions, these products work quietly in the background to make life easier: offering clear visibility in the dark when someone approaches the gate late at night, sending helpful alerts when unexpected movement occurs, and allowing instant two-way communication that bridges distance with familiar voices. Through the EZVIZ App, users can easily switch between rooms, share access with loved ones, or check on their homes during travel or work—small conveniences that, together, create a meaningful sense of presence.

As the campaign comes to a close, these eight stories remain available on EZVIZ Thailand’s social media channels, continuing to inspire and remind the community of the shared experiences that connect us. Their lasting influence highlights how technology, at its best, can bring us closer to the moments that give life meaning.

