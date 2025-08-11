Comelec Bicol Surpasses Voter Registration Target in Just 10 Days

Bicol: The Commission on Elections in Bicol (Comelec-5) has successfully exceeded its voter registration target in a span of just 10 days.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec-Bicol Director Maria Juana Valeza shared that the initial expectation was to register approximately 120,000 individuals. However, the actual number of registrants far surpassed this, reaching over 207,000 between August 1 and 10.

The director expressed gratitude for the widespread support and cooperation from various segments of the community, including the youth, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, local government units, mall owners, police, media, and parents, along with all Comelec personnel.

The report highlighted that Camarines Sur recorded the highest number of registrants at 61,226, followed by Albay with 54,034, Masbate with 35,352, Sorsogon with 28,823, Camarines Norte with 16,888, and Catanduanes with 28,823. A significant portion of these registrations came from new applicants, with 147,051 registering for the Sangguniang Kabataan and 46,163 for regular applications. The remaining registrations were for corrections, reactivations, and updates to voters’ records.

Director Valeza acknowledged the challenges faced by those who were unable to register due to cut-offs or other reasons. She assured that their names and contact details have been recorded, and they will be informed of future registration opportunities based on guidance from Comelec Manila. She also mentioned that those not accommodated this time would be given priority when voter registration resumes in October 2025.

To improve accessibility, Comelec plans to conduct satellite registrations in barangays and schools.