CIDG Seizes Explosive Materials, Nabs Two in Zamboanga

Zamboanga City: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Tuesday said its operatives seized explosive materials and arrested two individuals in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City on Feb. 6.

According to Philippines News Agency, CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III identified the suspects as alias ‘Arjemhar’ and ‘Gamar’. They were apprehended after a poseur buyer from the CIDG successfully negotiated the purchase of explosive materials in Barangay Rio Hondo.

Seized during the operation were a total of 2,000 pieces of blasting caps, 2,000 pieces of improvised non-electric blasting caps, three rolls of safety fuse commercial, five pieces of plastic bags containing alleged trinitrotoluene or TNT, and two spool lights with pink detonating cords. The CIDG operatives also confiscated the boodle money used in the transaction and a sports utility vehicle.

“They were arrested for illegal possession, trade, acquisition, or disposal of explosives and explosives materials and related devices that can be used for making an improvised explosive device (IED), that may be used for terroristic attacks,” Torre said.

Torre stated that the operation was part of efforts to pursue criminal elements and other materials that could threaten the outcome of the May 12 elections. The arrested suspects face charges of violating Section 32 of Republic Act 7166 in relation to Rule IV, Section 8 of Comelec Resolution No. 11067, for unlawfully bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons during the election period.