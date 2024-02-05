CICC, DMW ink pact to protect OFWs from cybercrimes

MANILA: Two government agencies on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to create measures aimed at curbing cybercrimes that target overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and their families. Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) executive director, Undersecretary Alexander Ramos and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac signed the MOA at the National Cybercrime Hub (NCH) in Taguig City. During the event, Ramos said the MOA aims to address the needs of OFWs and to provide them with government support. '100 percent kami behind DMW in ensuring the welfare of Filipino migrant workers (We are 100 percent behind the DMW in ensuring the welfare of Filipino migrant workers),' he said. Meanwhile, Cacdac said OFWs have often been the target of fraudsters and other criminals with past crimes such as illegal recruitment. However, he said criminals have since targeted OFWs for human trafficking, investment scams and consumer fraud, among others. Und er the pact, the DMW will be established as a participant in the NCH that houses equipment and coordinates law enforcement and government agencies, academe, experts, and international partners in one facility for more effective resource sharing towards preventing and suppressing cybercrimes. It also aims to "foster an inter-agency cooperation and resource sharing between the parties towards prevention and suppression of cybercrimes and the implementation of reasonable and adequate cybersecurity systems impacting the Filipino migrant working sector." The duties of the CICC include the provision of resources and technical expertise to DMW representatives, stationing a CICC representative at the DMW's main office, assisting in digitalization initiatives, and conducting ICT training. Source: Philippines News Agency