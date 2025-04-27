Chinese Ships Spotted Near ‘Balikatan’ Drills; No Disruption Reported

Manila: The Philippine Navy confirmed Sunday the presence of Chinese warships near joint Philippine-United States naval exercises off the coast of Zambales but emphasized that training operations proceeded without disruption. The Navy reported that three vessels from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) were detected on Saturday approximately 60 nautical miles west of Palauig, Zambales.

According to Philippines News Agency, these included a Jiangkai II-class frigate (bow number 579), an unidentified vessel (bow number 500), and a Dongdiao II-class auxiliary surveillance ship (bow number 797). The sightings occurred during a Division Tactics drill conducted by the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16) and BRP Apolinario Mabini (PS36) in coordination with United States (US) naval forces, part of the broader Balikatan exercise.

‘Despite the presence of these PLA-N vessels, the training activities proceeded without disruption,’ the Navy said. ‘The activities of the Chinese naval vessels have been addressed in accordance with international law and protocols, and Philippine Navy ships remain focused on their training objectives alongside our allies,’ it added.

The Navy assured that its assets remain vigilant, with the BRP Ramon Alcaraz continuously monitoring the Chinese ships and providing updates to command authorities and the Balikatan Exercise Directorate. Balikatan is the largest annual joint military exercise between the Philippines and the US. Its 2025 iteration includes expanded maritime drills aimed at boosting interoperability amid regional tensions, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

China has previously objected to Balikatan and similar joint activities, often deploying surveillance ships in proximity to monitor the drills. The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the exercises safely and effectively. ‘The Philippine Navy remains steadfast in its objective of continuously enhancing its capabilities to better perform its mandate as a modern naval force capable of securing the state and contributing to regional peace,’ it said.