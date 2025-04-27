At Least 8 Killed, 750 Injured in Explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port

Bandar Abbas: At least eight people lost their lives and 750 others were injured following a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, located near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. The catastrophic event has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with the blast obliterating nearby areas and impacting several industries in the western part of Bandar Abbas.

According to Philippines News Agency, the explosion is believed to have been triggered by a gas tanker, although official confirmation is pending. Videos circulating online capture the chaos, showing a thick plume of smoke billowing from the site. In the aftermath, six individuals remain unaccounted for.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his profound sorrow and solidarity with those affected. He took to X to announce a directive for a comprehensive investigation into the explosion’s causes and circumstances. To ensure thorough examination and coordination of relief efforts, the Minister of Interior has been dispatched to the region.

The head of Hormozgan Province’s Red Crescent Society confirmed the immediate deployment of rapid response teams to manage the crisis. While the investigation continues, the exact cause of the explosion remains undetermined. Fatemeh Mohajerani, the administration spokesperson, indicated that the fire must be fully extinguished before drawing any conclusions. However, she pointed to containers of chemical materials at the port as a probable source.

In response to the disaster, Ahmad Pouyafar, governor of Bandar Abbas, announced the closure of all educational centers in the city on Sunday, citing the explosion and subsequent air pollution as reasons for the precautionary measure.