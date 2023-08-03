China donates 320 sewing machines to Davao IPs

The Republic of China and the Office of Davao City (1st District) Rep. Paolo Duterte turned over on Wednesday afternoon 320 sewing machines to members of the Indigenous People (IP) community in this city. Duterte, represented by his son Rodrigo 'Rigo' Duterte II, and People's Republic of China-Davao Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen, turned over the sewing machines to Mayor Sebastian Duterte at the People's Park here. During the turnover ceremony, Xiuzhen expressed optimism that the sewing machines could help the recipients and improve the relationships between their country and the Philippines. 'What we are witnessing today is a perfect example of the friendship and collaboration between the two countries of what we can achieve together. Let's do more to benefit the local people and deepen our friendship,' Xiuzhen said. Rigo said the machines will be handed over to the IPs residing in the city's three districts. 'Our special thanks to the city government for the assistance in the delivery and distribution of these sewing machines to the far-flung indigenous communities, and for the support services so that the IPs can properly use the machines,' he said. In a statement, Rep. Duterte thanked the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the training it will be providing to the IP groups. 'With proper training in the operation of the machines and by learning suitable skills in small enterprise management, the sustainability of the community-based project will be ensured,' the lawmaker said. Meanwhile, Mayor Duterte thanked the two sponsors of the sewing machines, noting that it was also the city government's goal to generate livelihood programs, especially in areas troubled with insurgency problems. "The NPA (New People's Army) is no longer present nowadays because we have declared our area insurgency-free for over a year. Our next concern is how to provide food on tables of the people living in the far-flung areas, aside from cultivating our land," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency