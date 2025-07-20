Capsized Tourist Boat in Vietnam Towed Ashore; Death Toll Rises to 37

Manila: The Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat was salvaged and towed ashore in the early morning of July 20 for further investigation, after capsizing a day earlier in the northern province of Qu?ng Ninh, leaving dozens dead. The boat tipped over at 1:45 p.m. on July 19 near Ti T?p Island in the H? Long Bay World Heritage Site due to a sudden thunderstorm, while carrying 48 tourists and five crew members.

According to Philippines News Agency, a total of 47 people have been recovered, with 10 survivors and 37 confirmed dead, including four victims whose identities are still being verified. Under orders from Deputy Prime Minister Tr?n H?ng Hà, Qu?ng Ninh deployed four large vessels and key personnel to assist with the salvage operation. Alongside the salvage efforts, rescue teams worked through the night, expanding the search area to ensure no victims were left behind.

Colonel Nguy?n Thu?n, deputy police chief of Qu?ng Ninh province, said the search teams remained deployed in 25 units to locate the remaining victims.

Late on July 19, local authorities visited victims undergoing emergency treatment and intensive care at the provincial General Hospital. The province has initially provided financial support of VNÐ25 million (USD955) per bereaved family and VNÐ8 million per injured survivor. It has also arranged accommodations and is covering all lodging and meal expenses for victims’ families while they remain in the locality.

The Qu?ng Ninh Fatherland Front Committee has also provided VNÐ5 million per deceased victim and VNÐ3 million per injured survivor. In a show of solidarity, several local businesses have contributed an additional VNÐ40 million for each fatality and VNÐ25 million for those injured. After learning about the incident, Prime Minister Ph?m Minh Chính on July 19 issued an urgent dispatch, asking the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, to mobilize all available personnel and resources operating near

the area to carry out search and rescue operations as swiftly and effectively as possible.

Authorities were also requested to provide timely support for the victims’ families and to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly, ensuring that any violations are strictly dealt with. The government leader also ordered a comprehensive review of all maritime safety procedures, with immediate measures to address shortcomings and to guarantee absolute safety for vessels operating in the area.