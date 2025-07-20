10 Killed, 9 Missing in South Korea After Torrential Rains and Landslides

Seoul: Ten people have been killed and nine remain missing following the onset of heavy rains and landslides across South Korea, the government reported on Sunday. The severe weather conditions began four days ago, affecting multiple regions across the nation.

According to Philippines News Agency, data from the interior ministry and the National Fire Agency as of 5 a.m. Sunday indicated that Sancheong County bore the brunt of the casualties, with six fatalities and seven individuals unaccounted for. Other fatalities occurred in Osan, Gyeonggi Province; Seosan, South Chungcheong Province; and Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. Additionally, two individuals were reported missing in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

Firefighting officials have announced that rescue operations are ongoing in Sancheong, with expectations that the death toll may rise. Rescue teams have successfully extricated 58 individuals from the affected areas in Sancheong alone.

The nation has been inundated with heavy rainfall since Wednesday. Sancheong received an accumulated 793.5 millimeters of rain, while the adjacent county of Hapcheon recorded 699 mm, and the nearby county of Hadong experienced 621.5 mm of rainfall.

Authorities documented 1,920 cases involving flooded roads, soil erosion, and damage to public infrastructure. Additionally, there have been 2,234 reported incidents of damage to private property, including buildings and farmland.

As a precaution, a total of 12,921 residents have taken refuge in shelters located across 14 major cities and provinces. Weather forecasts predict continued heavy rainfall in the capital area and Gangwon Province through Sunday morning.