Latest News

Calabarzon’s most notorious con artist arrested in Biñan

CALAMBA: The most notorious con artist in Calabarzon region has finally been put behind bars, the police chief of this province announced on Friday. Col. Gauvin Unos, acting director of the Laguna Police Provincial Office (LPPO), told reporters that the suspect, identified only as 'Ralph,' was arrested by lawmen from his hiding place in Biñan City on Thursday. The police operatives were armed with a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 153 of Biñan City, Unos said. The suspect was earlier listed by the Philippine National Police as Calabarzon's 'most wanted person for swindling,' and has been the subject of a manhunt until his capture. Unos attributed the suspect's arrest to the efforts of the Barangay Intelligence Unit (BIU) and concerned citizens. 'With the successful arrest of (the) suspect, justice will now be given to his victims,' he said. The accused is currently detained at the Biñan City Police Station custodial facility with no bail recommended. Source: Philippines N ews Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.