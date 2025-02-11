CAAP Considers Trained Birds to Tackle Drones and Bird Strikes

Manila: The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is exploring the possibility of using trained birds to address two pressing aviation concerns – illegal drone operations and bird strikes near airports. During a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services on Tuesday, Capt. Ian Michael del Castillo, head of the CAAP Aerialworks Certification and Inspection Division, discussed the agency’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation’s skies.

According to Philippines News Agency, Del Castillo mentioned that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has no expertise in the matter but is open to exploring this novel approach. He noted that countries like Ireland, France, and the Netherlands have already deployed trained birds to neutralize unauthorized drones. Additionally, trained birds could help divert other birds that may cause dangerous strikes near airports.

The Senate Committee on Public Services also addressed the regulation of drone ownership alongside other public safety issues, such as the dangers posed by dangling utility wires. Senator Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the panel, expressed concerns over the vulnerability of the country’s airports and military installations to drone attacks, citing the use of drones in the Russian-Ukraine war as a potential threat.

Del Castillo responded to these concerns by stating that airports currently lack anti-drone measures due to the high costs associated with the technology, which can reach USD1 million a month for a subscription-based service. However, he assured that CAAP is actively studying other options, with the hope that technological advancements will lead to more affordable solutions.

Under CAAP regulations, operating drones within a 10-km aerodrome radius of an airport is strictly prohibited, as is flying above 120 meters. The agency enforces strict drone regulations, including registration requirements, commercial flight permits, and restrictions on flying near populated areas or within proximity to airports. Penalties for violating drone regulations include fines ranging from PHP20,000 to PHP100,000 and the potential confiscation of drones. Unauthorized commercial drone operations without a permit could result in fines of up to PHP100,000.