C. Visayas employers, ‘kasambahays’ urged to join wage, work survey

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) Region 7 (Central Visayas) urged employers and household workers (kasambahay) to participate in a survey aimed at determining current working conditions and salaries. In a social media post Monday, the Board noted that the result of the survey will aid it in determining the necessity of adjusting the minimum wage of the kasambahays and in assessing how the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) can further help them. 'Kasambahays may access the survey through this link: bit.ly/R7KasambahaySurvey and for employers, they may click on this link: bit.ly/R7DWEmployerSurvey,' the RTWPB-7 added It said the survey for the kasambahays comes in Bisaya, Tagalog or English versions so they can choose which dialect they are more comfortable with. The survey will run until Feb. 29. The RTWPB-7 said stakeholders may share the survey's link/QR code to their fellow kasambahays and employers. The current minimum wage for the kasambahays in Region 7 is PHP5, 500 for cities and first class municipalities and PHP4,500 for other municipalities. The last minimum wage adjustment in the region took effect on June 14, 2022. The Board said that during the series of public hearings from July to August 2023 for the increase of the minimum wage of the workers in private establishments, the increase of the kasambahays' minimum wage was part of the agenda. 'The Board however decided to defer the resolution of the kasambahay wage increase, pending further study on the matter. By March or April 2024, the Board will once again discuss the wages of the Kasambahays; the result of the survey can assist the Board in deciding on the necessity of increasing the wages of the Kasambahays,' it added. Source: Philippines News Agency