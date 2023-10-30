C. Luzon police ops seize P3.7-M illegal drugs; nab 80 suspects

More than PHP3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and 80 suspects were arrested in weeklong operations carried out by the Central Luzon police. Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., chief of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said on Monday the biggest seizure was more than 60 grams of shabu with a standard value of PHP408,000 along Kalayaan Road in Barangay Cutcut, Angeles City last Oct. 25. 'The successful drug operations reflect our police forces' unwavering determination to combat illegal drug activities that threaten the safety of our citizens, even in the midst of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Central Luzon will continue to stand firm in our mission to combat all types of criminal activities, with a specific focus on illegal drugs use and distribution,' Hidalgo said in his report. Aside from illegal drugs, he said the PRO-3 is also stepping up its campaign against wanted persons, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal gambling activities. Hidalgo said 145 wanted individuals were arrested -- 16 most wanted and 129 others who committed various crimes like murder, rape and frustrated murder. In election-related accomplishments, 14 gun ban violators were apprehended while 10 firearms were confiscated. About illegal gambling, Hidalgo said 53 persons were arrested which led to the confiscation of PHP29,090 cash in bets.

Souce: Philippines News Agency